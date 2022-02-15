Chamarajanagar: Officials wink at resort construction in eco-sensitive zone

Chamarajanagara: Construction work on a resort has been going on Gundlupet for the past three months, raising many eyebrows. The cottages coming up on the slopes of Himavad Gopalaswamy hills, in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), an eco-sensitive zone, has evoked strong objection from villagers in the area.



Surprisingly, forest department officials have remained mum, raising suspicion about the nexus between them and the owner of the resort, a town municipal council member and supporter of the local MLA.

Permission is given for construction of concrete structure in eco sensitive zone for own use and not for commercial purposes.

It is said that the municipal council member has bought the agriculture land from farmers and converted it for commercial purpose. License is mandatory for any kind of construction from local bodies and from the forest department for commercial purposes. But no permission is said to have been taken by this politically influential man from local gram panchayat and the forest department.

In another instance of devious methods adopted by influential people to bend rules, according to villagers, new cottages are being added to the exiting resort at Melukamanahalli in Gundlupet taluk, though the gram panchayat has given permission for renovation or repairs to the owner. Villagers alleged that the forest department issued notice to the temple committee for constructing a temple beside the national highway and buffer zone.

"The forest officials are obstructing constructions in fields of farmers but least bothered about illegal construction beside Gopalaswamy betta (hill)," they said. When contacted, BTR in-charge conservator of forests Karikalan said that no construction was being allowed in eco sensitive zones. If any construction by private persons is definitely illegal. He said he will look into the matter and initiate necessary action.