ChatGPT is not a substitute" for teachers" says Nirmala Sitaraman

Education is incomplete without the inclusion of morals and values. While the BJP is advocating this, there is no need to protest. Also, it cannot be taught by any technology other than teachers," says Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Inaugurating a program called 'Milestone' organized by RV Educational Institute at NMKRV College on Friday, she said, "a degree attained from just a textbook education is incomplete, today the need for value education has increased. Whichever party implements this, it should be welcomed. ChatGPT is not a substitute for teachers, instead it only helps teachers. Value based education cannot be taught by technology, it is possible only with the interaction of students and teachers.

It is difficult for every private educational institution to provide quality education at a low cost. In our society education should be a non-profit service. But, today there are discussions that it is commercialized. I will not talk much about this. However, due to price increase, revision of staff salary, infrastructure, providing quality education at low cost is a challenging question for private institutions. But, R V Education Institute is managing it well. R V entered the field of education by starting a teacher training institute but now it is really admirable that the organization has grown enormously today."

"There was a time when there was only one women's college in India. Today times have changed and many girls' colleges have come up. The chances of girls being deprived of education has lessened. The role of the staff, expert lecturers, and disciplined management system is important in the quality of an educational institution. Students should leave the college with lots of memories at the same time, they should also contribute to society."

"Before, someone was making the syllabus and that was taught by the teachers. Even if the students didn't like it, they had to read it. But times have changed as the Government has implemented the New Education Policy (NEP) and the students have more options. Students can study any subject of their choice, this will enable the students to become more intelligent," she said.

Higher Education Minister Dr. C N Aswath Narayan says, "Education is the only way to create a better future for everyone. Our future depends on the importance we give to education. That is possible only with quality education. It is a commendable fact that RV educational institutes have started many institutes and are imparting education. If there is knowledge, the country can be ruled."

Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the gym constructed in the premises of R V College. A V S Murthy, DP Nagaraj, Principal of NMKRV College, Dr. Snehalatha G Nadigere of RV Education Institute and others were also present.

It has been an amazing journey. A lot of students educated here have got high positions in different countries. R V Educational institute started first with B.E.D. college and today it is revolutionizing higher education as well, said Dr. M P Shyam, Chairman, R V Education Institute.