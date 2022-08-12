Checking weight of nine Dasara elephants: 63-yr-old elephant Arjuna tops with 5,660 kg

Mysuru: The process of checking the weight of Dasaraelephants is a routine process ahead of preparing them for the Dasaracelebration every year.

On Wednesday all the nine elephants which have arrived in the city inthe first batch underwent the process of checking weight atDhanwantri road in the city.The 63-year-old Arjuna a former howdahcarrier has appeared mighty among other pachyderms weighing 5,660 kg,followed by his successor Abhimanyu-4,770 kg.

The weight of other elephants is as follows- Gopalaswamy- 5,140 kg,Dhananjaya-4810kg, Mahendra- 4250 kg, Bhima-3920 kg, Lakshmi-2920 kg,Chaitra- 3050 kg and Kaveri-3100 kg. Speaking to reporters DCF VKarikalan said "the health of all the elephants is significant andhence we monitor their weight to start a new food regimen for them.The elephants will gain nearly 500 kgs in one or two months. We willprovide them with nutritious foods daily to keep them fit andhygienic". The elephants will be rehearsing within the palace fort till August13. While they will be taken out from August 14 from Mysore Palace toBannimantap the culmination point of JambooSavari to acclimatise themwith the procession route, he added.