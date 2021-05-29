Cheluvamba hospital selected for Covaxin clinical trials on children

Mysuru: The Centre has selected the State-run Cheluvamba Women and Children Hospital for clinical trial of vaccination on children. The hospital is one among the 10 hospitals identified by the Union government for clinical trials of Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

The objective of the clinical trials is to find out the extent of immunity the vaccine gives children to face the possible third Covid wave.

Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Mysore Medical College Resident Medical Officer Dr Chetan Kumar said that the trials will have two divisions. The first would be conducted on children aged between 12 and 18 years and the second on those aged between 8 and 12 years. He said the preparations are being made in the hospital to conduct the trials in the first week of June.