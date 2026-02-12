Upbeat over Cong show, Uttam sees extension of winning streak

Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Congress party’s victory march in Telangana would continue, with the municipal election results set to further strengthen its winning streak.

After casting his vote, along with his wife and Kodad MLA N Padmavathy Reddy in Kodad, he said the Congress has built a strong support base and would remain in power for at least eight more years. He also predicted an overwhelming victory in the next Assembly elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy described the municipal polls as a historic milestone that would add to the party’s successive wins since the December 2023 Assembly elections, including victories in the Secunderabad Cantonment seat, MLC polls, parliamentary elections, the Jubilee Hills by-election and Gram Panchayat polls.

Citing polling trends, he claimed the Congress is poised to win over 90 per cent of the 123 urban local bodies, including seven municipal corporations. He attributed the positive atmosphere to effective governance, welfare schemes such as fine rice distribution, free power, and free bus travel for women, and a focus on urban infrastructure development.

Criticising opposition parties for alleged misinformation campaigns, he said people have rejected false propaganda and reaffirmed that the government’s focus would remain on development and fulfilling public expectations.