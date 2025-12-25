Christmas calls for truth, justice and social harmony: Archbishop Peter Paul Saldanha

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Christmas, Archbishop of Mangaluru Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha on Tuesday said the festival offers a vital opportunity to reaffirm the timeless values of love, peace and humanity that Jesus Christ brought to the world, and to restore truth, justice and harmonious coexistence in society.

Addressing the media, Archbishop Saldanha expressed concern over the growing challenges of violence, deception, misinformation and mutual distrust in society. He said the erosion of truth, justice and fraternity in public life posed a serious threat to the nation’s future. Fundamental rights such as personal dignity, the right to a respectful life and freedom of religion appeared to be increasingly under strain, he noted.

“Divisions based on caste, religion, community and social status are on the rise, and it is deeply distressing to see innocent people falling prey to fraud and exploitation on a daily basis,” he said.

In this context, the Archbishop said the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ serves as a special call to every citizen and institution — a call to foster mutual respect, uphold the dignity of every individual, eliminate falsehood, injustice and corruption, and choose peace and dialogue over violence, thereby strengthening social unity.

He emphasised that safeguarding truth, transparency and ethics was not merely a legal obligation but the very foundation of society’s future. Citizens, elected representatives, governments and institutions must practise honesty in personal and public life, transparency in governance, justice in decision-making and accountability in administration, he said.

Expressing hope for the Jubilee Year 2025, Archbishop Saldanha said he prayed that Christmas would bring peace to the nation, harmony to society, moral renewal in public life and renewed hope to every citizen. “Light dispels darkness, love conquers hatred and peace overcomes fear,” he said, extending Christmas and New Year greetings to all.

Several clergy members, including Fr. Maxim Noronha and others, were present.