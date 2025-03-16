Citizens’ Group Raises Concerns Over Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill

Bengaluru: A citizens' movement advocating for better urban governance in Bengaluru has voiced strong opposition to recent developments regarding city infrastructure and administration. The Bengaluru Townhall movement (BTH), which met at the Press Club on Saturday, criticised what it described as hasty and undemocratic policy decisions affecting the city’s governance and planning.

The meeting, chaired by noted activist and theatre personality Prakash Belavadi, focused on the controversial Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which members argued undermines the provisions of the 74th Constitutional Amendment. The bill, they contended, bypasses the constitutionally mandated Metropolitan Planning Committee, thereby exacerbating concerns over unplanned urban development.

Legal experts and civic researchers present at the gathering deliberated on seeking judicial intervention, highlighting past Supreme Court observations on Bengaluru’s unchecked expansion. The apex court, in a 2023 ruling, had termed Bengaluru a "template for urban ruin" due to unplanned growth and had directed all states to conduct Environment Impact Assessments (EIA) before approving major projects. However, attendees expressed alarm that the state government has continued to push forward projects like the Brand Bengaluru initiative and tunnel roads without adequate scientific assessment or public consultation.

The movement alleged that instead of prioritising structured urban planning through the full implementation of the Nagarpalika Act (74th Amendment, 1992), the government was diverting attention and resources toward creating an "unconstitutional" Greater Bengaluru Authority while the city grapples with infrastructural distress.

Several resolutions were passed during the meeting to escalate public awareness and legal scrutiny of the matter. These included:

Approaching the Governor with a memorandum urging the formulation of a comprehensive law for urban local self-governance.

Launching public awareness campaigns, including short videos on issues such as pollution and public health concerns linked to ongoing infrastructure projects.

Forming a dedicated legal panel to examine potential constitutional violations and take appropriate action.

The Bengaluru Townhall movement reiterated its commitment to advocating for a sustainable, democratically governed city and urged authorities to prioritize long-term planning over ad-hoc developmental measures.