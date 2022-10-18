Citizens In Bengaluru Took Initiative To Save Trees

In order to safeguard the same section of road and trees in Bengaluru, citizens, activists, and members of numerous organisations have banded together once more. They had protested the Bangalore Development Authority's plan to build a steel overpass from Chalukya Circle in 2016.



They are now opposed to the BBMP plan to widen the road and build a grade separator, which will require the removal of at least 58 trees between Cauvery Junction and Mehkri Circle. A grade separator will be built at Chalukya Junction, Cauvery Junction, Mehkri Junction, and Windsor Circle. The BBMP published a public notice inviting bids to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a detailed project report. The BBMP has divided the project into four separate initiatives. They had previously declared their intention to enlarge Palace Road.

The trees are being counted and examined before being cut down. Rachana Ravikiran of Jhatkaa.org reports that a signature campaign has begun against the government, which seeks to resurrect the steel flyover that has been abandoned.