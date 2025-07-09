CM and DyCM have forgotten the state in their fight for power: Bommai

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have forgotten people and the state in their tug-of-war for the Chief Minister’s chair. They are spending all their time just trying to protect their own positions. The public is regretting bringing this government to power and are now cursing it, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi here on Tuesday, he said it was an unpardonable crime that the government owed around RS 250 crore to the trucks supplying ration food. “The state government has completely failed in financial management. During the BJP government’s tenure, they allocated sufficient funds for many schemes. These people are just spreading lies. Even when Siddaramaiah was CM earlier, several bills were pending, which his government cleared. Even during the COVID period, under the leadership of Yediyurappa, they carried out developmental works without any financial hurdles. Even when he was Chief Minister, they functioned efficiently with financial stability. This government, on the other hand, has betrayed the people by failing financially,” he alleged.

Bommai said “What will be the condition of the poor if they don’t receive food? Forget about giving 15 kg of rice, they aren’t even providing 10 kg. They promised to give rice instead of cash but are not providing that either. This government is wasting time by spinning lies. People are not getting food grains. The healthcare system is in disarray. The SSLC exam results show that the education system is in shambles. No funds are being released for basic infrastructure like roads and drinking water. Employees of 10 municipal corporations are protesting as they haven’t been paid. The government is not paying the salaries owed to city and town municipal employees. It’s been a year since an order was issued that municipalities must manage staff salaries from their own finances—this is a sign of a dire situation. The Chief Minister must immediately accept all these failures and release the necessary funds.”

The former CM said there was a constant internal conflict between the CM and DyCM over the chair: “I won’t give up the CM post’, ‘I must become CM’. In this power struggle, they have completely forgotten governance. The poor and farmers are suffering immensely. On the one hand, there are floods; on the other, heart attack cases are rising. Even though every department is in disarray, this government behaves as if it’s dead. Caught in the fight to save their own chairs, they’ve forgotten the people and the state. The people, now full of regret for bringing this government to power, are cursing it and want to see it removed.”