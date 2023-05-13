  • Menu
CM Bommai & Laxman Savadi establish leads, Shettar trails

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency of Shiggaon, as early trends showed during the counting on Saturday in Karnataka.

Hubbali: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading in his constituency of Shiggaon, as early trends showed during the counting on Saturday in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, who had left BJP and joined Congress, is trailing from his Hubbali-Central Dharwad seat.

Shettar is a six-term MLA from the constituency and has alleged that the BJP was trying its best to defeat him and that the saffron party's agenda was not to win the seat but to defeat him.

However, in Athani, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Laxman Savadi was leading. He had also left the BJP and had joined Congress.

In the Gadag Assembly seat, former minister and senior Congress leader H.K. Patil is leading in his traditional seat.

