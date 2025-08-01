CM directs DGP to crack down on fertilizer black marketers

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued strict instructions to the Director General of Police (DGP) to monitor and take stringent action against black marketers who are creating an artificial

scarcity of fertilizers in the state. This directive comes in light of the central government’s reported failure to supply the required amount of fertilizers to Karnataka, causing distress among farmers.

Despite the lack of cooperation from the Centre, the state government is actively working to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience. However, concerns

have arisen over the possibility of hoarders and black marketers exploiting the situation to create an artificial shortage and sell fertilizers at inflated prices.

During a high-level meeting with ministers and legislators at his office in Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister spoke to the DGP over the phone and gave clear directions to keep a close watch on such illegal activities.

He emphasized that no artificial shortage of fertilizers should be allowed at any level—district, taluk, or hobli—and instructed the police to take immediate and decisive action against anyone attempting to manipulate the supply chain.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and ensuring fair access to agricultural inputs across Karnataka.