CM directs strict action against officials delaying implementation of decisions

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a high-level meeting on investment promotion at Vidhana Soudha today, emphasizing swift implementation of decisions and improved coordination among departments to create a more investor-friendly environment in Karnataka.

He stated that Karnataka continues to be one of India’s most progressive states and that efforts must be made to further strengthen its position as a preferred destination for investments. The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to issue clear instructions to all departments to avoid delays in granting approvals, particularly those related to land-use conversion, NOCs, and other clearances. Departments have been asked to reduce processing timelines and ensure accountability at every level.

CM Siddaramaiah also called for urgent reforms in the Pollution Control Board and Fire Department approval systems, where delays are common, and warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against officials responsible for non-compliance or inaction. He instructed departments to work in close coordination to ensure the timely provision of essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity to industrial projects.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of promoting renewable and green energy to meet the power needs of industries and urged for a structured plan to prioritize sustainable sources. Referring to proposed labour reforms by the Central Government, he reiterated that while efficiency and productivity are important, the welfare of workers will remain the top priority for the state.

CM Siddaramaiah further directed that the Single-Window

Clearance System be strengthened to include all pending services for seamless application processing, noting that 29 services still remain outside the system.

During the meeting, officials informed that Karnataka had attracted Rs10.27 lakh crore worth of investments during the Global Investors Meet held earlier this year, with 60% of them already in various stages of implementation. Proposals worth another Rs1.5 lakh crore are currently under progress.

Reiterating his commitment to efficient governance, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned that strict action will be taken against officials who fail to implement decisions or cause delays, underscoring the government’s intent to ensure accountability and accelerate economic growth.