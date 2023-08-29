CM Siddaramaiaḩ, DCM DK Shiva Kumar offered pooja to Chamundeshwari

Mysuru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC) extended its reverence to the revered goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru on Tuesday̤ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered Pooja to Chamundeshwari ̧ showed devotion by offering green and red saris, Kanakambar, jasmine, rose flower garlands, and an assortment of fruits.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reminiscing the promise made on May 9th, expressed his gratitude. "Back on May 9th, DK Shivakumar and I visited Chamundi Hill and pledged to uphold the five guarantees. Today, in fulfillment of that pledge, we humbly offer our gratitude to Chamundeshwari," Siddaramaiah stated. He also revealed the forthcoming launch of the Grilahakshmi Yojana program.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, emphasizing their dedication, recounted their plea to Chamundeshwari Devi. "We placed the guarantee card before Chamundeshwari Devi, seeking her blessings for the success of Grilahakshmi Yojana. As the program is set to take shape, we are privileged to perform a special pooja for Goddess Chamundeshwari," DK Shivakumar noted. Despite initial plans for the Grilahakshmi Yojana event in Belgaum, the decision to conduct it at Chamundeshwari ground was confirmed. In a remarkable move, the program will be broadcast live across 12,600 locations.