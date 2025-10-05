CM Siddaramaiah to recommend naming Bengaluru’s Namma Metro after Basavanna

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state government will recommend naming “Namma Metro” after 12th-century social reformer Basavanna as a mark of respect to his ideals and teachings.

He made this announcement during the valedictory ceremony of “Basava Samskruti Abhiyana – 2025”, held on the occasion marking a year since Basavanna was declared the “Cultural Leader of Karnataka.” The event was attended by 301 sharanas, saints, and spiritual leaders.









“I am a true admirer and follower of Basavanna’s philosophy. His ideals of coexistence and tolerance are timeless. Basava Tatva is not just ancient; it is eternal and relevant for all ages,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM recalled that he took oath as Chief Minister on Basava Jayanti, the saint’s birth anniversary, and resolved to fulfill Basavanna’s dream of creating equal opportunities for all through various welfare and guarantee schemes. “That is why we made it mandatory to display Basavanna’s portrait in all government offices,” he added.

Siddaramaiah asserted that no caste is superior, and neither knowledge nor talent belongs to any particular community. “I did not choose to be born into the Kuruba community. Denying education to Shudras was a conspiracy of the privileged,” he said.

He further stated that declaring Basavanna as Karnataka’s Cultural Leader was a collective tribute by the entire government. “Basavanna’s dream was a casteless and classless human society. We must rise above man-made divisions of caste, religion, and inequality,” he urged.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Basavanna and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar shared the same ideals, as both envisioned equality and dignity for all. “The Constitution embodies Basavanna’s vision. That’s why our government has launched a campaign to make citizens read the Preamble aloud,” he said.

“Basavanna lived by his words. We can call ourselves his true followers only when we practice what we preach,” Siddaramaiah remarked, concluding that unless social inequality is eradicated, oppressed communities may one day revolt against institutions of power echoing Ambedkar’s warning to the nation.