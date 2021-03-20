CM urges people to donate blood to meet possible Covid second wave challenge

Bengaluru: Social organisations, volunteers should join hands with the government to raise awareness about blood donation, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar here on Friday.



Speaking at an event organised by Lions Club at Vidhana Soudha, Sudhakar said blood donation is considered a very noble thing. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, blood donation has decreased since last year. In times like these social organisations and volunteers should come forward and join hands with the government to increase blood donation camps and initiatives.

On the occasion, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa flagged off three mobile blood donation and collection buses of Lions Club. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Lions Club members in the health, education and social service sectors.

"According to World Health Organisation (WHO), our country requires about four crore units of blood every year. Even if one percent of our population comes forward to donate blood we can meet the requirement. For this we need to create awareness about blood donation. We are anticipating a second wave of Covid-19 infection and people need to be cautious. We may require more blood during these times. Under the leadership of Yediyurapa, out government is focusing on improving public health care in the State. PHCs in rural areas will be upgraded and revamped," said minister Sudhakar.