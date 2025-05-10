Coastal establishments contribute generously to Armed Forces

Udupi/Mangaluru: The cooperatives of Dakshina Kannada, namely Central Arecanut Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) and South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank (SCDCC), have contributed to the National Defence Fund for Central Armed Forces as announced by their executive heads today

The CAMPCO president, Kishore Kumar Kodgi, has announced Rs. 5 crore, while Dr. MN Rajendra Kumar, President of the SCDCC bank, has announced Rs. 3 crores, on Saturday.

But the best effort yet is that of a grama panchayat in Udupi district has allocated ₹10 lakh from its 2025–26 budget as a contribution to the Indian Army. The Majoor Gram Panchayat, located in Kaup taluk, passed the resolution unanimously during its pre-budget meeting, terming it a symbolic act of solidarity with the armed forces in the wake of recent security developments.

The move comes amid heightened tensions along India’s borders following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indian Army’s retaliatory operations. Panchayat president Prasad Shetty Valadoor said the fund allocation was a reflection of the community’s deep respect for the armed forces and a demonstration of national responsibility.

“This is not just a donation; it is a message to other local bodies to recognise their role in supporting national defence,” said Valadoor, adding that the ₹10 lakh will be transferred through official government channels. The Majoor Gram Panchayat has an annual budget of ₹3.55 crore.

The proposal has drawn widespread appreciation from residents and political leaders alike. Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty was among those who endorsed the initiative after the panchayat president discussed it with him.

Observers have described the initiative as unprecedented and symbolic of how rural institutions can participate meaningfully in expressions of national unity and support for the armed forces.