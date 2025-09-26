Codava community urged to protect heritage in census



With Karnataka’s caste census ongoing, the Codava National Council (CNC) has sounded an urgent call for the indigenous animistic Codava community to safeguard their distinct identity by registering as “Codava” in all census fields under caste, religion, and mother tongue.

CNC President N U Nachappa warns that aligning with broader religious groups, such as Hinduism, could threaten their unique cultural rights, including the revered tradition of sacramental gun ownership and ancestral land entitlements, risking irreversible assimilation. The Codavas, a close-knit martial community of approximately 1.5 lakh in Kodagu, have a storied history as a recognised “Codava Race” in British censuses from 1871 to 1931. Post-independence, their identity was subsumed under larger Hindu categories, diluting their distinct animistic practices tied to nature worship and ancestral reverence. The Codava sacramental gun, a symbol of their warrior legacy, holds profound spiritual significance. Revered during festivals like Kailpodh and the annual “Thok Namme” Gun Carnival, it is integral to rituals marking births, weddings, and funerals, symbolising sanctity at their spiritual hub, Nellakki Nadubade.

The British Arms Act of 1861 exempted Codavas, a privilege upheld by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1948. However, the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, sets a 2029 expiration for this exemption, making it vital for Codavas to assert their unique identity to secure its continuation.

Merging with a larger religious group could subject them to stricter gun laws, eroding a core element of their heritage.

The Codavas’ ancestral land rights are deeply tied to their ethnic identity, supporting their traditional lifestyle and economic stability. Losing these could lead to displacement and marginalization, fundamentally altering their existence.