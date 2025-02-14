Codavas Renew Their Call for Constitutional Recognition

Madikeri : The Codava community, a micro-minority indigenous group from Karnataka, has renewed its long-standing demand for constitutional recognition, urging the Government of India to protect their distinct cultural and linguistic identity. In a detailed appeal sent to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the community has sought inclusion under Article 244 of the Constitution, which provides for the protection and self-governance of Scheduled Tribes.

The appeal was handed over to Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the Kodagu district today by a delegation headed by the President of the Codava National Council (CNC) which is spearheading the movement to restore the honour of Codavas as a patriotic and valorous but are reduced to a hopeless minority in their own land which they call as -Codava land.

The Codavas, known for their unique traditions, martial heritage, and distinct language, argue that despite their historical significance, they continue to face the threat of cultural erosion. The community's leaders have highlighted concerns over the gradual dilution of their identity due to socio-political changes and an absence of institutional safeguards.

A Call for ST Status and Land Rights

One of the primary demands outlined in the appeal is the recognition of Codavas as a Scheduled Tribe (ST). Leaders of the movement assert that Codavas qualify for this status based on their indigenous way of life, distinct social structure, and traditional self-governance practices. They point out that similar tribal communities across India enjoy constitutional protections, which help preserve their heritage and way of life.

In addition to ST status, the Codavas have also sought a special land tenure system that restricts non-Codavas from purchasing ancestral land in their homeland of Kodagu (Coorg). They argue that such a measure is essential to prevent large-scale demographic changes that could further marginalize their community. Historically, Codava lands have been safeguarded by unique customary laws, but these protections have eroded over time due to legal changes and increasing land acquisitions by outsiders.

Preservation of Language and Cultural Identity

Language plays a crucial role in the Codava identity, and the appeal stresses the need for government intervention in preserving the Codava language, which is in danger of being lost. The community has requested official recognition for Codava as a distinct language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, which would facilitate its inclusion in school curricula, government publications, and administrative use.

Furthermore, Codavas have called for the establishment of cultural institutions that would help document and promote their rich traditions, including their unique attire, festivals, and oral history. “The Codava way of life is centuries old, but without tangible government support, we risk losing our cultural identity within a few generations,” said a community leader.

Demand for an Autonomous Codava Administrative Region

The appeal also advocates for an autonomous administrative region within Kodagu, which would provide local governance by Codava representatives. The community believes that an autonomous status would enable them to take charge of developmental policies, educational institutions, and cultural preservation initiatives tailored to their specific needs.

Historical and Military Contributions

The Codavas have a long history of contributing to India's defense forces, with generations of men and women serving in the armed forces. The appeal underscores this legacy, emphasizing that Codavas have played a crucial role in protecting the nation and should therefore be given due recognition. The demand for constitutional safeguards is seen as a way to honor and preserve the spirit of this martial community.

Political and Legal Hurdles

Despite multiple appeals over the years, the Codava demand for constitutional recognition has yet to receive a concrete response from the government. While successive administrations have acknowledged the cultural significance of the community, tangible legislative measures remain elusive. The community's leaders have called upon the government to take swift action, warning that further delays could lead to the irreversible decline of their heritage.

A Struggle for Existence

For the Codavas, this appeal is more than just a call for constitutional recognition—it is a plea for survival. As modernization and migration alter the demographic landscape of Kodagu, the community fears losing its traditional homeland and way of life. The appeal to the President and Prime Minister is a desperate attempt to secure legal protections before it is too late.

With a growing awareness of indigenous rights across the world, the Codavas hope that their long-pending demands will finally receive the attention they deserve. Their struggle continues, and the coming months will determine whether the government acknowledges their plea or leaves them fighting to preserve their identity on their own.















