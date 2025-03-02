Complaint submitted to Guv against Fisheries Minister

Bengaluru: A complaint has been submitted to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Minister of Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport, Mankal S. Vaidya, over alleged encroachment of forest land.

The complaint was filed by RTI activists Shankar Naik, Nagendra Naik, and Nagesh Naik from Bhatkal town in Karwar district. A similar complaint has also been submitted to the Chief Conservator of Forests. Additionally, a petition has been filed in court seeking action.

According to the complaint, the minister allegedly encroached upon forest land from the Byluru Forest region in Bhatkal taluk for his medical education institute.

The complaint further states that the encroachment took place on May 18, 2024. Despite a complaint being registered, forest officials allegedly omitted Minister Vaidya’s name and filed a case against others instead.

The complainants have accused Minister Vaidya of using his political influence to evade action. This development is seen as a setback for the Congress government ahead of the budget session scheduled to commence on March 3.

Mankal Vaidya had earlier stirred a controversy with his statement that he would order authorities to shoot at cow smugglers in public.

Addressing a meeting at the Karwar Zilla Panchayat, Minister Vaidya spoke about a series of cow theft incidents in the region.

He stated: “I have given clear instructions to the Superintendent of Police that this must stop under all circumstances. This is an injustice. We worship cows and care for them with great love. We grow up drinking their milk, and even today, we consume it.”

He further said: “I have directly instructed the Police Department to take strict action without any hesitation or external influence. I have ensured the arrest of those involved.”

Minister Vaidya warned: “If the situation worsens and such incidents continue, I will not concern myself with the reasons. If I make this statement, it may be seen as extreme, but I will ensure that those involved are made to stand in the circle and shot at. If any further incidents occur, I will have them shot at in public.” Karnataka Congress had downplayed Minister Mankal Vaidya’s ‘shooting cow | smugglers’ remark.