Complaint to NHRC blames ex-Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri for oxygen shortage at hospital

Mysuru: Legislative Assembly retired security superintendent M N Pillappa has filed a complaint against former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri with NHRC. In the complaint, Pillappa stated that Rohini was responsible for shortage of oxygen at Chamarajanagara district hospital on May 2 last which caused the death of 36 patients.

The complaint said that the committee appointed by State high court confirmed through probe that there was no oxygen from 10.30 pm to 2.30 am on the fateful night. The committee in its report also confirmed 36 died owing to oxygen shortage.

The high court ordered the government to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation each to the families of the 13 victims. It also ordered payment of Rs 2 lakh compensation each to the families of 11 victims. The complaint alleged that following oral instruction from Rohini Sindhuri to manufacturers oxygen supply to the hospital was affected.

