Live
- Codava National Council Pays Tributes to Warriors of Anglo-Mysore Wars in Kodagu
- Anil Kapoor shares best memories from his Melbourne trip
- J&K: SBI-RSETI empowers women of Reasi through tailoring training programme
- Health industry bodies welcome CGHS’ move to revise rates after 15 years
- Youth killed in mishap in Kolkata during Durga idol immersion
- J&K police attaches property worth Rs 2 crore belonging to designated terrorist
- Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic gestures steal attention at Anshula Kapoor's “Gor Dhana” ceremony
- Comet 3I/ATLAS rocketing through solar system at 61 km per second poses no threat to Earth: NASA
- Anshula Kapoor weaves late mother Mona Kapoor’s blessing “Rab Rakha” into bridal choli
- Anshula Kapoor gets choked with tears, holds brother Arjun Kapoor's hand at "Gor Dhana" ceremony
Conduct immediate crop damage survey, provide compensation: Karnataka BJP to Siddaramaiah govt
Vijayapura: The Karnataka BJP urged the Congress-led state government on Saturday to conduct an immediate survey of crop damage and provide...
Vijayapura: The Karnataka BJP urged the Congress-led state government on Saturday to conduct an immediate survey of crop damage and provide compensation to the affected farmers.
Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka made the statement after visiting areas affected by flood and damage to chickpea and sugarcane crops in Vijayapura district and demanded that the Congress-led government should immediately take up a crop damage survey and provide compensation to farmers of the state in distress.
Ashoka led the delegation comprising Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, and former BJP National General Secretary and Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi, BJP MPs Ramesh Jigajinagi and P.C. Gaddigoudar and others. They visited areas and farms affected by heavy rain and floods in the Bhima and Doni river regions to assess the situation and listen to farmers' grievances.
They expressed concern over the large-scale destruction of chickpea, sunflower, and sugarcane crops. They also inspected houses damaged by the rain and visited waterlogged homes to hear from affected families.
The delegation visited several villages, including Anjutgi, Agarkhed, Miragi, and Devanagav, to observe the flood situation. Ashoka was momentarily shocked to see the damage to crops caused by excessive rainfall and river flooding, which had inundated large areas of farmland.
He expressed concern over the vast destruction of chickpea, sunflower, and sugarcane crops due to the floodwaters.
Farmers expressed their pain, saying, "The rain had initially come well, so we expected good crops this season. We hoped our hardships would be relieved, but heavy rain and floods have thrown us into trouble again. No one has listened to our grievances. Please don't just come and leave - help us and convey our problems to the government."
In response, R. Ashoka reassured the farmers, saying, "This government is irresponsible. Even during such crises, they lack the courtesy to visit affected areas. But as the opposition, we will be your voice and push the government to act. We are with you; do not fear."
During the visits, many farmers submitted written statements detailing their losses and demands to the opposition leaders.