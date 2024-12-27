Cong centenary celebrations: BJP to protest before Gandhi’s statue in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has announced that it would stage a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue here, condemning the centenary celebration by the Congress party in Belagavi. BJP has called Congress a “fake” party, just like the fake celebration in the name of Gandhi ji.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP State Office Jagannath Bhavan on Friday, BJP chief and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra criticised that the Congress party in the country and the state is not the original Congress but a fake one.

“A protest will be held on Friday (Dec 27) at 10.30 a.m. in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Bengaluru against the fake policies of Congress during its session in Bela-gavi,” Vijayendra announced.

He stated that it is not right for the Congress party to use crores of taxpayers’ money from the people of the state to organise a grand session in Belagavi. Members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will participate in this protest, he add-ed.

“The Congress party has thrown aside the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar. Congress lacks the moral standing and qualification to invoke the names of Gandhi and Ambedkar,” the state BJP head asserted.

He accused the Congress of having no commitment to the country’s unity and integri-ty, alleging that it is Congress that is responsible for dividing the nation.

Vijayendra highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed five key lo-cations associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar into sacred pilgrimage sites (Pan-chtirth).

He also criticised the Congress for using crores of rupees from taxpayers’ money to organise a grand session in Belagavi, calling it “inappropriate.”

Mahatma Gandhi clearly stated to dissolve the Congress party after achieving Inde-pendence for the country.

Former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru and others retained the par-ty and pursued the policy of divide and rule of the British. The current Congress party is also continuing the same policy, charged Vijayendra.

“The Congress party was a movement that came to existence to achieve Independ-ence.

The present Congress party is a fake Congress party. The present Congress leaders don’t deserve to take the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

They can’t even take his name of Mahatma,” he slammed.

In Belagavi, the hoardings for centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi (the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi) “are made out of systematic conspiracy by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and CM Siddaramaiah. The Indian map is distorted in the hoardings and posters. The Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region and Siachen region is given away to Pakistan and China,” he pointed out.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that not an inch of our country will be given to Pakistan or China. But the Congress party has changed the map of India. There is no commitment by the Congress party towards the country.

It also shows their stand on the sovereignty of the country.

Their stand has come out again during the time of the centenary session in Belagavi,” he stated.