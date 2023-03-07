Congress hunting for young candidates with high winnability: Veerappa Moily

Mangaluru: M Veerappa Moily, member of the Central Election Committee of the Congress and former Chief Minister has said "Congress party is examining a list of young candidates with high winnability quotient. "Our party certainly prefers young candidates. The District Congress Committees have given a list of candidates. The lists will be scrutinised by the party's screening committee in a couple of days and names will be forwarded to the Central Election Committee headed by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The first list of candidates will be released by the end of this month," he said. He said there are now dozens of aspirants to contest from Congress party ticket in at least 75 per cent of the constituencies "This illustrates that the Congress party is going to come back to power in 2023.

"It is evident that the people are fed up with the BJP government in the state as the party leaders are demanding commission money for every developmental work they take up. They also demanded money for releasing government funds to the Mutts and temples which is a crime.

Moily said even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party president JP Nadda visited Karnataka multiple times they have failed to speak with local BJP workers to understand the local problems and address them.