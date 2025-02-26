Couple turns leftover food into lifeline for the hungry

Hubballi: In Hubballi, a dedicated couple is transforming leftover food from various events—such as meetings, ceremonies, housewarmings, and birthdays—into nourishment for the needy. Rather than allowing this excess food to end up in the trash, Karyappa and Sunanda Shirahatti have taken it upon themselves to ensure that it fills the stomachs of the hungry.

Under the initiative “Anna Jolege for the Hungry,” the Shirahatti couple has been collecting leftover food from communal feasts and distributing it to those in need. Formed under the banner of Neelappa Shirahatti Seva Trust, Karyappa established the organization along with a dedicated vehicle for their cause, through which they aim to feed the less fortunate.

For the past 19 years, Karyappa and Sunanda have been committed to this selfless service, tirelessly reaching out to provide food without any external help. Recently, as awareness has increased, more donors have come forward, but the couple now finds themselves in need of transportation once again, prompting them to appeal for assistance from the community.

The couple collects surplus food from various gatherings and, at their own expense, prepares additional meals to personally deliver to the locations where the homeless reside. Karyappa, a professional driver, is supported in his efforts by his wife Sunanda, and through their activities, they have found mental peace.

The couple’s selfless work has not gone unnoticed by the local population, who admire their efforts at safeguarding surplus food from being wasted and ensuring it reaches those in need. A former soldier even donated an old Omni van to assist with their charity; however, the vehicle has recently become inoperable, leaving them without transportation to continue their essential work.

In addition to food distribution, they also provide essential grooming services for the homeless and those with disabilities, keeping a grooming kit on hand to assist as needed. They occasionally buy T-shirts to distribute to those they help.

There are numerous donors who support their cause, providing meals on special occasions or through local hotels. Karyappa works diligently to identify families in need across the city and personally delivers food to them. If Karyappa is unavailable due to his driving duties, Sunanda takes charge of the food distribution.

In a conversation Karyappa stated, “For the past 19 years, we have been serving the poor, homeless, and orphans through Anna Jolege. We collect leftover food from various events and distribute it to the hungry. Many people provide us with food, and we ensure it reaches those in need.”

He added, “No one should suffer from hunger or die from it. We started this initiative to combat that reality. We understand that sometimes people have food but may not know whom to give it to. To assist with this, we have provided a contact number for the public to call, and we promptly go to collect food and deliver it to the hungry.”

Sunanda commented, “We personally go to the hungry to distribute food. We fund this work from our earnings; we run a grocery store. Our income, along with my mother’s pension and my wife’s special needs salary, supports our social work. We do not rely on public donations; we conduct this work at our own expense. We do not have children, and thus the poor, downtrodden, and orphans are like our children; their lives must be our focus.”

Their commitment to helping the needy has inspired others, with individuals like Ayushaa expressing admiration for their efforts. “This couple’s work deserves public appreciation. They offer their helping hands to the poor and homeless who are struggling without food. After witnessing their service, I too have felt inspired to join them in helping those in need.”

The Shirahattis’ initiative is a beacon of hope, reflecting the spirit of compassion and community support in Hubballi, proving that with dedication and selflessness, even the smallest actions can create a significant impact on the lives of many.