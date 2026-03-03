Crucial dialogue initiated on biomedical waste management

Bengaluru: ThePrivate Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) successfully organized an Educational Seminar on Biomedical Waste Management for its member hospitals at the Karnataka Medical Council Auditorium, creating a constructive platform for dialogue among regulators, service providers, and hospital administrators.

The seminar was addressed by Chandra Babu, Regional Director of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), who elaborated on the latest Biomedical Waste Management Rules, compliance requirements, barcoding mechanisms, and the critical role of healthcare institutions in ensuring safe and scientific disposal of biomedical waste. He underscored the importance of strict adherence to environmental norms to safeguard public health and prevent ecological hazards.

Officials from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) also participated in the seminar and provided detailed clarifications on operational and regulatory aspects. They addressed queries raised by member hospitals, particularly relating to implementation procedures and statutory compliance.

The programme witnessed an overwhelming response from member hospitals across Bengaluru and neighbouring districts. Hospital administrators and senior medical professionals actively engaged in discussions, highlighting practical challenges such as barcoding costs, documentation processes, compliance timelines, and coordination with authorized waste management service providers.

Dr. Shobha Prakash, President of PHANA, stated that the seminar was purely educational in nature and aimed at fostering awareness, transparency, and collaboration between hospitals and regulatory authorities. She reiterated PHANA’s commitment to supporting its member institutions in maintaining high standards of environmental compliance while ensuring practical and sustainable implementation of regulations.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session, enabling participants to directly clarify their concerns with regulators. PHANA announced that similar educational initiatives will continue in the future, including dedicated programs for hospital management and HR teams once the Labour Codes rules are notified.

PHANA extends its sincere gratitude to CPCB and KSPCB officials, participating service providers, and all member hospitals for making the seminar a meaningful and successful initiative.