Cruise season begins with a bang: High-value tourists in for a cultural bonanza

Mangaluru: This is perhaps the longest stay of any cruise ship that docked on the western coast of India. The "World' cruise liner, which docked at New Mangaluru Port cruise terminal, has arrived from Dubai and will stay docked for 3 days in Mangaluru Port. the normal time for any cruise ship is to turn around in less than 36 hours, so far. This long stay was due to the excellent tourism factors available for the high-value international tourists in the city. The features of the city have been promoted by the New Mangaluru Port to the liner companies, which have worked wonders.

The Liner agent in Murmugao port told Hans India that for some reason the Liner has accepted dock in Mangaluru for 3 days. According to the sources the tourism features that the Mangalore Port has spread out in front of them appear to be very attractive. The communique from the New Mangaluru Port also confirmed that various arrangements were done such as; medical screening for passengers, multiple immigration and customs counters for swift movement, free wi-fi, garments and handicraft outlets were kept open. Buses, cars vans were arranged for local tour including shuttle buses for passengers visiting local market shops in Mangalore city.

Department of AYUSH has set-up meditation centre inside the cruise lounge for the benefit of cruise passengers. Ministry of Tourism (GOI) Department of Tourism have arranged various activities cultural events for the entertainment of cruise passengers during their three days stay.

"The World", is a private residential cruise ship operated like a condominium complex, with large apartments that can be purchased. The residents, from many countries, can live on board as the ship travels. Some residents choose to live on board full-time while others visit periodically throughout the year. The overall length of the ship is 196.35 meters with draft of 7.05 meters and its carrying capacity is 43,188 Gross Tonnage. The vessel en-route to Cochin Port came from Dubai to India and had berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao Port, previously.

The passengers will be visiting various tourist destinations, temples, churches in and around the Mangalore City and also will be visiting local market areas. As this is the first cruise vessel to stay for long duration in the Port after many years, various cultural programmes like Bharatanatyam, Dollu Kunita, and Yakshagana local folk dance depicting rich Indian culture and heritage are organized for the entertainment of the cruise tourists on all the three days in association with Ministry of Tourism Department of Tourism. Souvenirs will be given to the cruise passengers while they are embarking back to their ship as reminiscent memories of their visit to Mangalore, said the communique.