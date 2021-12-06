Curbs At Apartment Complex Entrances Cause Uncertainty In Karnataka

Many associations questioned on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's announcement that admission to apartment complexes would be limited to individuals who had received both doses of the vaccine. They were particularly wary of implementing it without the State Government or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike issuing a recommendation. Though some flats have tried to implement this ahead of schedule, others are waiting for an alert to be published.



The associations, according to Vidya Goggi of Whitehouse Apartments in R.T. Nagar, are powerless to prevent unvaccinated residents from returning to their homes. She went on to say that the best she can do is raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and assist people in receiving both doses. Businesses are already taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of their delivery staff. Associations should not be responsible for enforcement; they must be realistic and avoid ostracising people.

The managing committee had gathered data about the total count of citizens who had been vaccinated, either both doses or just one dose, as per Jayalakshmi C. of Adarsh Rhythm in J.P. Nagar. With the exception of guaranteeing that all housekeeping and security workers were vaccinated, the association held drives in collaboration with other private hospitals.

Citizens of an apartment complex in J.P. Nagar have received messages from the managing committee, quoting the Chief Minister's statement and requesting that all visitors be double-vaccinated. Mr. Bommai's comment has been understood by another apartment in Koramangala to suggest that no guests will be permitted, and double dose vaccination restrictions will apply to residents.

Numerous associations, including the Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF), are awaiting for either an order or an advise for these considerations. The government's aim, as per BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, is obvious. He also added that the BBMP would publish an advice soon.