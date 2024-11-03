Curtains for Hasanamba temple fair with 18 lakh footfalls To reopen only in November 2025

Hassan: The Annual Hasanamba Festival Concluded on Sunday with Record Devotee Turnout, with over 18 lakh devotees having a darshan of the presiding deity of Hassan City and district.

The annual Hasanamba festival in Hassan has ended, as the temple doors to the presiding deity, Hasanamba, were ceremoniously closed at noon. Following the traditional rituals, the sanctum sanctorum was sealed in the presence of prominent dignitaries and thousands of devotees who had flocked to catch a final glimpse of the goddess.

The closing ceremony was attended by District In-charge Minister K.N. Rajanna, MLA H.P. Swaroop Prakash, Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama, Superintendent of Police Mahamad Sujatha, and administrative officer Maruti, among others. With this, the curtain officially fell on this year’s Hasanamba festival.

Before the temple doors were shut, the premises were abuzz with devotees, creating a fair-like atmosphere. This year’s festival set multiple records, attracting an unprecedented number of visitors, bolstered by the long weekend and festive holidays. Thousands of devotees queued patiently to receive the blessings of the revered goddess.

More than 1.8 million devotees visited Hasanamba during the festival. The temple generated significant revenue, collecting over ₹8 crore from special entry tickets priced at and₹300 and Rs. 1000, as well as from the sale of laddoos and devotional sarees.

This year marked a historic milestone for the Hasanamba festival, with the highest-ever number of devotees and record earnings. The festivities included the Siddheshwara Swami chariot and torchlight procession, which continued until early morning. Public darshan concluded around 6 a.m., drawing to a close the grand celebrations that began on October 24. Devotees from across the country and neighbouring states thronged to seek the goddess's blessings, making it a truly remarkable event.

But blemishes remained as many thousands of devotees not getting to see the deity even after standing in the queue for multiple hours, while officials, politicians, and influential people get a darshan effortlessly. Many devotees from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Uttara Kannada have complained that they were made to stand in queue for more than six hours and pay special darshan charges.