Cybercrime in Mangalore: Fewer Cases, Bigger Losses in 2024

Mangalore: Cybercrime trends in Mangalore presented a paradox in 2024. While the number of cases fell to 134 from 236 the previous year, financial losses surged to an alarming ₹40.46 crore, as revealed in the annual report by the Mangalore City Police.

Investment frauds emerged as the costliest scams, accounting for nearly ₹30.36 crore, representing 75% of total losses. FedEx, customs, and courier-related frauds followed, causing ₹7.07 crore in damages. Despite the reduction in case numbers, these sophisticated scams highlight the growing complexities of cybercrime.

Efforts to combat these crimes included freezing ₹9.32 crore in fraudulent accounts and recovering ₹2.55 crore for victims. Notable arrests included suspects from states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir. Among the major breakthroughs was the detection of a ₹28-lakh part-time job scam involving individuals from Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir.

Public engagement played a pivotal role in the police’s strategy. Over 80,000 citizens participated in awareness programs aimed at equipping them with the knowledge to recognise and prevent cyber threats. A marquee event at the TM Pai Convention Centre drew more than 5,000 attendees, showcasing case studies and preventive measures.

The police commissioner of Mangaluru city, Anupam Agarwal said that “Commissionerate officials reaffirmed their commitment to tackling cybercrime through robust detection, timely arrests, and proactive community education, fostering a safer digital environment for all”.

Giving details about the countrywide operations connected to drugs network and cyber crimes, the Mangaluru Police have made a breakthrough in 42 different cases, 15 of them from various districts of the state and our police squads have gone up to Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and have made arrests of criminal wanted in many cases in Mangaluru” Agarwal said.