Cyclone 'Fengal' Impact: Orange Alert Issued for Seven Districts in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Cyclone 'Fengal,' forming along the Tamil Nadu coast, has impacted Karnataka, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for seven districts in the southern interior region.

The districts of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Chamarajanagar are under an orange alert for heavy rainfall on Monday. A yellow alert has also been issued for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts.

According to IMD Regional Director C.S. Patil, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mandya. Moderate rainfall is likely in Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Ramanagara, while light rain is forecast for parts of north interior Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and occasional heavy showers are expected. Early morning mist is likely in some areas, with maximum and minimum temperatures forecast at 23°C and 19°C, respectively.

Patil further stated that Cyclone Fengal, currently affecting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is likely to weaken as it moves westward over the next two to three days. The cyclone has also caused low-pressure conditions in Karnataka, triggering rainfall warnings for several districts. Light rain was recorded yesterday in Kolar and the Male Mahadeshwara Hills area of Chamarajanagar district.