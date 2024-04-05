Dakshina Kannada seizure amounts to Rs 1.95 cr

Mangaluru: In the wake of implementation of the Election Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, authorities in the Dakshina Kannada district have made significant strides in curbing illicit activities, with a Rs. 1.95 crore worth of illegal liquor confiscated. Additionally, law enforcement agencies seized 15.5 kg of narcotics valued at over Rs. 8 lakh during the same period.

According to reports, a total of 278 FIRs were registered for violations of excise regulations, indicating a robust response from authorities in tackling illegal activities. Notably, public participation played a pivotal role, with 157 complaints received via telephone prompting necessary action from law enforcement agencies. Complementing this, 59 complaints were lodged through the C-Whistle app, each of which underwent thorough investigation.

Furthermore, the National Grievances Redressal System (NGRS) saw active engagement in Dakshina Kannada, with just over 90 complaints received through the portal. Impressively, authorities managed to resolve most of these complaints. The district election officer conveyed these developments in a statement, underscoring the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies in upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks.