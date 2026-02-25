Dakshina Kannada to hold 48-hr traffic survey from tomorrow

Mangaluru: The Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Karnataka, will conduct a two-day traffic census on state highways and major district roads across Dakshina Kannada district from 6 am on February 26 to 6 am on February 28.

According to the Mangaluru Division of the PWD, 139 enumeration centres have been identified on key road stretches in the district for the exercise. The survey is part of the state-wide road traffic assessment for 2026 and aims to gather data for infrastructure planning and road development. Authorities have appealed to motorists and the public to cooperate with officials during the survey period.