Live
- Burglar held, gold ornaments worth Rs 27L recovered
- Sheep distribution scam case: ED conducts searches in Hyderabad
- Gold conch & disc donated to Lord
- Tight security for Jagan’s Nellore visit
- 2 VSU faculty members receive awards
- From obscurity of remote village to world stage: Merugu Sandhya conquering world with her singing prowess
- Couple donates their house to TTD
- Singareni CMD sets a new record in tree plantation
- Cong reviews local body polls’ strategy for Khammam
- BJP gaining steady ground in Khammam: Ramchander Rao
Dayananda will not be reinstated: Home Minister
Highlights
Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, whose suspension has been revoked...
Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, whose suspension has been revoked by the government along with three other police officers, will not be reinstated in the same position, and will be given a post equivalent to his ranking.
The Karnataka government on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including Dayananda, who were suspended in connection with the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, which left 11 people dead, pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings.
Next Story