Dayananda will not be reinstated: Home Minister

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, whose suspension has been revoked by the government along with three other police officers, will not be reinstated in the same position, and will be given a post equivalent to his ranking.

The Karnataka government on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including Dayananda, who were suspended in connection with the June 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, which left 11 people dead, pending the initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

