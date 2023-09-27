Decision to file objection against order to release 3000 cusecs of water: CM Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagar: The Cauvery Water Control Committee has ordered the release of 3000 cusecs of water. Discussed this with the legal team and advised the legal team to file an objection. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we do not have water to release water.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday near Sri Malai Mahadeshwar Hill, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Today there is a meeting of the Mahadeshwar temple authority." He said that he is attending the meeting as the chairman of the authority.





He said that 195 taluks have been declared drought-affected by rain and prayed for rain in Mahadeshwara for the health of the people and farmers of the state. No faith in superstition and other things. That is why in the past I visited Chamarajanagar immediately after becoming the Chief Minister. Visited about 12 times and stayed solid for 5 years. He said that the myth that if you visit Chamarajanagar you will lose your power is now gone.



Bandh: No one should be disturbed





Talking about the call for Karnataka bandh on September 29, protest is allowed in democracy. But the Supreme Court has ordered that others should not be disturbed. We will act keeping this order in mind, he said.

