Live
- Doctors call for action against growing burden of heart-related diseases
- India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse: PM Modi
- Telangana HC upholds single judge’s order cancelling Group-1 prelims
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
Just In
Decision to file objection against order to release 3000 cusecs of water: CM Siddaramaiah
Chamarajanagar: The Cauvery Water Control Committee has ordered the release of 3000 cusecs of water. Discussed this with the legal team and advised...
Chamarajanagar: The Cauvery Water Control Committee has ordered the release of 3000 cusecs of water. Discussed this with the legal team and advised the legal team to file an objection. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we do not have water to release water.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday near Sri Malai Mahadeshwar Hill, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Today there is a meeting of the Mahadeshwar temple authority." He said that he is attending the meeting as the chairman of the authority.
He said that 195 taluks have been declared drought-affected by rain and prayed for rain in Mahadeshwara for the health of the people and farmers of the state. No faith in superstition and other things. That is why in the past I visited Chamarajanagar immediately after becoming the Chief Minister. Visited about 12 times and stayed solid for 5 years. He said that the myth that if you visit Chamarajanagar you will lose your power is now gone.
Bandh: No one should be disturbed
Talking about the call for Karnataka bandh on September 29, protest is allowed in democracy. But the Supreme Court has ordered that others should not be disturbed. We will act keeping this order in mind, he said.