Dengue awareness ‘jatha’ held in Mysuru

Mysuru: Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday organised a dengue awareness programme at Krishnamurthypuram's Primary Health Centre near Ballal Circle here, to mark the National Dengue Day.

District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad said, "Dengue should be controlled. This programme is being held to create awareness among the public.

In fact, we started the initiative in the month of March itself. With the onset of monsoon, dengue cases are likely to increase. So far, 139 cases have been reported. Around 103 cases from the city and 29 from rural areas have been registered so far. " "We are educating people about the steps to be taken to protect themselves from dengue fever. It is important to keep water tanks clean which are the main breeding centres of dengue-causing mosquitoes.

We had more cases in 2018 and we want to take precautionary measures this year."

On tomato fever in Kerala, the DHO said, "We are taking enough care in the border village Bavali. Tests are being conducted regularly.

There are no tomato fever cases in Mysuru and we are on alert to tackle the issue if the situation arises."