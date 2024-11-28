Deteriorating living conditions in Kuduramukha: Daily wage workers deprived of basic amenities

Chikkamagaluru: In Kuduramukha’s Vinobhanagara locality, located in Chikkamagaluru district, daily wage workers are enduring extremely poor living conditions, marked by dilapidated housing and a lack of basic amenities. The workers in this area, primarily employed in construction and agriculture, are forced to live in houses that are falling apart, with inadequate access to electricity and no plans for rehabilitation or proper resettlement.

The homes in Vinobhanagara, where many daily wage workers reside, are in a state of extreme disrepair. Roofs have caved in from the wind, walls are crumbling, and many homes have broken or makeshift doors. The situation has worsened to the point where the workers are living in makeshift homes with no basic protection from the weather, which adds to their suffering. In addition to the housing issues, these workers are also deprived of basic amenities like electricity and clean water. Despite repeated appeals, no measures have been taken to address these pressing issues, leaving the residents in a constant state of uncertainty and discomfort.

The workers of Kuduramukha are increasingly frustrated by the lack of support and recognition from local authorities. While the government continues to focus on other developments, the plight of these workers remains largely ignored. Their living conditions are a stark reminder of the widespread inequality and the urgent need for reform in how marginalised communities are treated.

The people of Vinobhanagara are calling for immediate intervention to provide proper housing, electricity, and access to basic amenities. They are also seeking long-term solutions, including rehabilitation and resettlement plans, to improve their quality of life and ensure they have access to the opportunities that many others take for granted.

This situation highlights the ongoing struggles faced by daily wage workers in rural areas, who continue to live in deplorable conditions despite the growth and development happening in other parts of the state. It’s a call for attention to the needs of the most vulnerable members of society, urging the government and society at large to take responsibility and address the pressing issues of inequality and poverty.