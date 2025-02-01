Devanahalli railway project needs 1,000 acres of land

Bengaluru: The South Western Railway zone is preparing for a feasibility study for a massive railway terminal to be built in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru at a cost of approximately Rs 1,500 crores.

The blueprint for a Rs 1200 crore project for the reconstruction of KSR railway station is already ready. Before this, the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, which has come up in Byappanahalli, is currently considered the most modern railway station in Bengaluru.

Yeshwanthpur and Cantonment railway stations are also being reconstructed. Now, to relieve pressure on railway stations within the city, the railway department is keen to build a third modern railway station in Devanahalli. This new station is planned to be built between Yelahanka, Devanahalli and Chikkaballapur railway stations. A total of 1000 acres is required for this, and currently 400 acres of land have been identified as primary.

Railway officials said that land is being looked for for the terminal in the villages of Bullahalli, Gururayana and Hosur in Devanahalli.

The Majestic Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, which is in ‘A’ grade, has 10 platforms. 6 stub lines (where trains stop when not in operation), 5 pit lines (train washing, maintenance lines). A larger station will be built in Devanahalli.

As per the preliminary plan, 16 platforms, 20 stub lines and 10 pit lines are planned here. Devanahalli Railway Station will be 15 km away from Kempegowda International Airport, making the construction site ideal.

It is located near the Bangalore-Hyderabad Road (National Highway 44). It will be about 7 km from the Satellite Town Ring Road, railway officials say. A feasibility study will be conducted to know the pros and cons of building the station.

A detailed report will be prepared on the availability of land, construction cost, social and environmental impact and convenience for passengers. Later, other processes including preparing a detailed project report will be carried out, railway department sources said.

Officials said that since the new railway station is close to the airport and there are suburban railway stations and metro blue line stations here, it will be very convenient for passengers to enter Karunanagar. It is advisable to make more efforts to build a new terminal in Hejjala. This will completely benefit Bengaluru. Railway transport expert Krishnaprasad said that it will be convenient for passengers of trains coming from Yeshwantpur and Concent.

Farmers oppose land acquisition

Local farmers have opposed the railway station in Devanahalli and the land acquisition for it. They have already lost land for the airport. KIADB has not provided adequate compensation for the land acquired for various projects.

They have expressed dissatisfaction and submitted a petition to the local authorities saying that they will not give land for the railway station now.