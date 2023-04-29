Devegowda’s passion to get his party back to power at 89, is not an easy task

Bengaluru: The effort, struggle and drive of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda even at this age to strengthen the JDS as a regional power has surprised many. Deve Gowda, who is turning 90 on May 18 just in time for the newly elected government to come to power, is not hampered by physical fatigue. Even though his physical health is not cooperating, like a task master who does not give up, Deve Gowda is taking a car for short trips and a helicopter for long distances.

Deve Gowda, who has already listed his campaign needs, is participating in the election campaign under the care and protection of a gunman and close staff. Even though his leg hurts and sometimes he has trouble breathing, Deve Gowda relies on the gunmen for help. With the help of gunmen, he will board a helicopter and go around the state.

Deve Gowda, who visited Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Hassan, Arasikere last weekend, after finishing the puja at Pattanayakanahalli on Monday, had lunch with Sri Guru at the Mutt, and successfully campaigned across the assembly constituencies of Madhugiri, Koratagere and Sira. Deve Gowda, who entered the Mysore division on Tuesday, has campaigned vigorously in Piriyapatna, KR Nagar and Saligram.

On Wednesday, former CM Kumaraswamy was invited to his residence and held a series of meetings on which constituencies there is a chance to win, where more efforts should be made, where personal visits and campaigns are required. On Friday and Saturday, they are going by car to campaign for party candidates in the constituencies around Bangalore including Doddaballapur. He has instructed Kumaraswamy to focus on campaign work in winnable constituencies.

Former PM Deve Gowda, who is traveling with a cover of pills, has also forgotten about his diet. Deve Gowda, who enjoyed Prasad for breakfast at the Pattanayakanahalli Mutt, often drank his favorite coffee. On Tuesday, he had lunch at the candidate's house in Piriyapatna. Despite the difference in meals, his close staff is also providing medication on time.

HD Deve Gowda has followed certain rules in food consumption. Devegowda, who traditionally eats light breakfast including uppittu in the morning, continues to eat breakfast and lunch in temples and monasteries when they go campaigning. In addition, if desired in the homes of local leaders, he gets to have a healthy Ragi Ball meal. Later in the night, If he likes to have a meal or he gets to eat porridge or buttermilk. During the campaign, filter coffee is tasted in small quantities in between.