Development projects to be free from political bias

Mangaluru: District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday reiterated that development projects in Dakshina Kannada will be implemented without any political considerations, and all regions will receive equal attention. He was speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed D Devaraj Urs Bhavan and Indira Gandhi Women’s Nursing Hostel at Urvastores in Mangaluru.

Rao also laid the foundation stones for a post-matric girls’ hostel and a model post-matric hostel for girls, projects aimed at expanding educational infrastructure for women.

He said around ₹5 crore worth of hostel facilities were inaugurated during the event.

“All areas in the district will be treated equally when it comes to development. The government’s ultimate goal is the upliftment of people, and that will be achieved by working with public trust,” Rao said.

Highlighting the demand for accommodation among students in Mangaluru, he said the city attracts learners from several districts due to its educational prominence. He assured that the growing demand for hostels would be met as a priority.

The minister also stressed the government’s dedication to women’s empowerment through welfare measures such as free bus travel and a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 for girls, to support their education and independence.

The programme was presided over by MLA Vedavyas Kamath. Present at the event were MLC Ivan D’Souza, Karnataka Cashew Development Board chairperson Mamatha D S Gatti, MUDA chairman Sadashiva Ullal, Kannada and Tulu Academy president Sadananda Mavanje, deputy commissioner Darshan H V, ZP CEO Vinayak Karbari Narvade, and district officer for Backward Classes Welfare Bindiya N Nayak.