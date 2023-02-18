Devotees in large numbers throng Male Mahadeshwara Hills for Mahashivaratri

Chamarajanagara: Thousands of devotees are thronging Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Hanur taluk to take part in Mahashivaratri fair to be held from Feb 17-21 . The Male Mahadeshwara Hill is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in South India.

Devotees are coming from many places like Bengaluru , Ramanagara, Mandya, Kanakapura to Mahadeshwara hill are crossing the river at Cauvery confluence. Locals are distributing buttermilk and juice to them.

Last year, three devotees went missing at the confluence of Cauvery while they were going on a padayatra. This time the Ramanagara district administration has made all necessary precautionary measures to ensure safety of devotees, who going on Padayatra. Last year, due to sudden increase in river water, some devotees were washed away while others went missing. To prevent such incidents this time and to facilitate the devotees, the Administration has stopped flow of water in the river and appointed 20 skilled swimmers for the safety of the pilgrims.

The Transport Department is providing 500 buses continuously for 5 days. Besides, as a safety measure, the SP has issued an order to completely ban the running of two-wheelers. Bike traffic was stopped from 17th to 21st, two Dy SP, 11 inspectors , 30 PSI, 68 ASI, 375 police constables, 32 women constables, 4 DAR, 1 KSRP squad and 230 home guards. are deployed for security.