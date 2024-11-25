Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Enters Record Book

Dharmasthala : The Dharmadhikari (Hereditary Administrator) of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and a prominent cultural custodian, Dr. D Veerendra Heggade, has earned a place in the India Book of Records for curating the ‘Largest Single-Man Diverse Collection of Antiques’. This recognition underscores his unparalleled dedication to preserving India’s rich heritage.

The accolade was officially bestowed on Monday, November 25, coinciding with Dr. Heggade's 76th birthday. Over the past five decades, he has meticulously built an extraordinary collection housed at the Manjusha Museum in Dharmasthala. The museum features an impressive 7,500 palm-leaf manuscripts, 21,000 artistic artefacts, 25,000 rare books, and a fleet of over 100 vintage automobiles.

Dr. Heggade’s birthday was marked with state-wide celebrations, as admirers and dignitaries extended heartfelt wishes on social media. His remarkable contributions to heritage preservation were further highlighted as the Lakshadeepotsava festivities were announced to commence on November 26 at Dharmasthala, adding splendour to the occasion.

This milestone stands as a testament to Dr. Heggade’s enduring commitment to safeguarding and showcasing India’s cultural and historical treasures elders of the Dharmasthala say.