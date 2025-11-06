Dharwad dist bans Swamiji’s entry amid Lingayat row

In a fresh development to the ongoing controversy surrounding Kanneri Mutt pontiff Kadasiddeshwara Swamiji over his alleged derogatory remarks against Lingayat seers, the Dharwad district administration has now imposed a ban on his entry into the district. Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabha issued the prohibitory order on Tuesday, following protests and petitions from several Basavapara and Lingayat organizations.

The Swamiji was scheduled to visit Annigeri in Dharwad district on November 7 to participate in a religious event. However, widespread opposition erupted from Lingayat groups who accused him of making offensive remarks against community leaders. Acting upon the petition submitted by these organizations, the DC invoked Section 144 to prohibit his entry, citing possible threats to public peace and communal harmony.

The dispute has intensified since similar restrictions were earlier imposed on the Swamiji’s entry into Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts. “We cannot allow anyone who insults our revered Lingayat seers to enter the district and spread discord,” stated leaders of the Global Lingayat Mahasabha in their memorandum to the DC. They argued that the Swamiji’s participation in the Annigeri event could trigger unrest in the region, which has been marked as a sensitive zone for several years.

The ban coincides with the ongoing Sahajananda Saptaha, a three-day religious celebration being held in Hallikeri village of Annigeri taluk from November 5 to 7. The Swamiji had been invited as the chief guest for the concluding ceremony. However, the invitation has now been revoked following strong objections from Basavapara groups.

Officials said Hallikeri village has a history of communal sensitivity - three murders reportedly occurred there after the visit of right-wing leader Pramod Muthalik about eight years ago. “Considering past incidents and the present tension over the Swamiji’s remarks, the administration has taken preventive measures to maintain law and order,” DC Divyaprabha’s order read.

Lingayat leaders welcomed the decision, calling it “a necessary step to prevent communal disturbance.” Meanwhile, followers of the Kanneri Mutt expressed disappointment, arguing that the ban curtails religious freedom. The controversy continues to deepen, with demands growing from several districts to extend similar restrictions elsewhere until the matter is legally resolved.