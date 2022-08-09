Dharwad to create world record on Aug 15

Dharwad: When the entire country is trying to show its respect in its own ways, Dharwad district has got its own plans to scale up the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in style and how! On August 15 the people of Dharwad will be witness to the largest gathering ever to carry the longest, broadest national tricolour or any other national flag in the entire world!

Over a lakh people will carry the 9-kilometre long and 9 feet width national tricolour woven in one fabric. "On that day India will make a statement of its progress, commitment to nationality and unity," said Santhosh Laad president of the Santhosh Laad Foundation a nationalistic organisation.

Speaking to The Hans India Santhosh Laad said "it is not the first time that people of Dharwad were witness to such a large scale celebration of National tricolour, in 2021 we had displayed 2.5 kilometres long national flag and paraded it on the street of Dharwad, but this time the occasion is momentous -75th year of our Independence so why not scale it up for all the world to see?" he told with a gleeful smile. "It is in fact a tribute to the people who have laid down their lives for the freedom that we enjoy now," Laad said. This special Tiranga rally is all about size. The nine-kilometre-long Tiranga will be held high above the heads of over a lakh people making a human chain for nine kilometres in Kalghatgi town between Devikoppa village and Dharwad Cross.

This event is sure to become a world record, though the organisers are not boasting about it, the publishers of various books of records, including the Guinness, India book of records and India book of records will record this event an international panel will also record it for the world records. The largest so far internationally was 2.19 kilometres long in Kuwait in 2019.

On the entire route of the Tiranga yatra, 6 large stages will be put up, and several singers and performers will showcase nationalistic music concerts, plays on the independence movement and many other events on this occasion over a lakh of tricolour woven in Khadi will be distributed to the visitors. Dharwad is known for its production of the national flag, it is the only centre where still national flag is produced using Khadi yarn and distributed all over the country and even to other countries, two towns in Dharwad and Hubballi -Garaga and Bengeri are the two centres. However, the 9-kilometre-long flag could not be woven in Khadi due to technical issues.