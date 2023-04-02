Diamond-studded crown for Vairamudi Utsava brought amid high security

Mandya: A diamond-studded tiara was sent to the temple from the district treasury under tight security on Saturday on the occasion of the world famous MelukoteVairamudi festival. DC H.N. Gopala Krishna and other officers were present while removing crown and jewellery and offered special pooja, Then special poojawas offered at Lakshmee JanardhanaSwamy temple in the city, it was taken to Melukote under tight police security.

There was a scene where devotees and public were standing on both sides of the road to bow down to the jewel. The hewellery will reach the temple at 6 pm via Mandya, Srirangapatna, Pandavapur. Later, in the night in the presence of officials, the ornaments will be transferred and the VairamudiUtsav will be held. Police has already made heavy security in the Melukote area. More than 600 personnel and officers have been assigned for security. The temple has requested the devotees to cooperate with the officials.

Deputy commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna said that the crown of Sri Vairamudi and Rajamudi has been entrusted to the superintendence of priests and parishioners by the Mandya district treasury. Darshan arrangements have been made for the devotees who come for the festival. All preparations have been made by the district administration. The festival will start around 8.30 pm and will last till 4 am. He said that 8 LED screens have been installed outside the temple for the convenience of the devotees.

District SP N. Yatish said that all measures have been taken for the background security of VyramudiUtsav. He said that arrangements have been made for the parking of vehicles arriving at the festival and arrangements have been made in such a way that the devotees coming to the festival do not face any problems.