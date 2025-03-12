Discussions with Andhra, Telangana on proper utilisation of water from Tungabhadra: DKS

Bengaluru: “Action will be taken after discussions with Andhra and Telangana states on the issue of Navali parallel reservoir and another alternative project to properly utilise the 27 TMC water that is being wasted due to silting in the Tungabhadra reservoir,” said DCM DK Shivakumar.

During the Question and Answer Session in the Assembly, MLA Basanagouda Daddal asked on Tuesday that water is not reaching the last part adequately from the Tungabhadra left bank canal, and water should be provided to Manvi and Raichur taluks through two lift irrigation projects through the Krishna river.

Responding to this, Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, said, “This is an important issue for the state. 27 TMC of water is being wasted due to silting in the Tungabhadra dam. A plan has been made to build the Navali reservoir, and in the meantime, an alternative proposal has been submitted to the Tungabhadra Board. Andhra and Telangana states are examining this issue. I have already discussed this with the Telangana Irrigation Minister. Both states have said that they will give time to discuss this, and after the time is fixed, we will discuss it with the Andhra Pradesh CM and take action to implement it,” he said.

MLA Allama Prabhu Patil replied that the authorities have provided irrigation in 58663 hectares of areas through the Bhima river projects, and requested the Deputy Chief Minister to conduct a survey in this regard. Responding to this, Shivakumar said, “Irrigation facilities have been provided in this area through Bennetore and other irrigation projects, and members should take a delegation and discuss this area. “We will discuss this issue with the authorities and take appropriate action,” he assured.