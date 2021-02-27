Dixon Technologies to set up manufacturing unit in State

Bengaluru: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, a Noida based company which is into manufacturing of laptops, tabs and other consumer electronic goods intends to set up a manufacturing plant in Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayan convened a meeting with the company officials in this regards.



Sunil Vachani, Executive President of the company submitted a proposal to Narayana on Thursday, seeking land and other requirements to establish the unit. The minister assured of all support from State government.

"This project will be considered under the ambit of Electronic System and Design and Manufacturing. The lands have been identified and will be given in any one of the locations at Masthenahalli or Mindenalli of Kolar district, Haraluru of Bengaluru Rural district, Harohally of Ramanagar," Narayana said.

"The company has sought 10-15 acres of land. As per the ESDM policy, the company will be eligible for subsidy and other concessions if it establishes the plant outside the region of Bengaluru Urban district. The company will also be asked to provide jobs to the local people," the minister said.