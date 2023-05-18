  • Menu
DK Shivakumar accepts AICC decision on Karnataka CM, while his brother expresses dissatisfaction.

Congress party leader DK Shiva Kumar
Congress party leader DK Shiva Kumar took over as the party's Karnataka President on Thursday and the event was streamed live for party leaders and cadres across the state.
New Delhi: Though for the present DK Shiv Kumar has accepted the decision of AICC to appoint Siddiramaiah as Karnataka CM, State party President D.K....

New Delhi: Though for the present DK Shiv Kumar has accepted the decision of AICC to appoint Siddiramaiah as Karnataka CM, State party President D.K. Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural, D.K. Suresh said he was "not fully happy" with the turn of events.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Suresh stated that in the interest of Karnataka and the commitments and promises made to the Kannada people, Shivakumar has to accept the party's decision.

"As a party we want to fulfil the promises made. In the future, let's see, there is a long way to go. I wished that my brother would become the Chief Minister, but it didn't happen. We will wait and see," he stated

