Live
- Pushpa 2: A Key Schedule Gets Wrapped Up Having The Main Villain Fahadh Faasil Aka Banwar Singh Shekawat
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari
- Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator
- Bro: The Title And The Motion Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan’s Next Are Out
- Shani Jayanti 2023: Birth Anniversary of Planetary God, Saturn
- Watch The Viral Video Of Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together
- Telangana: Police busts drug racket in Choutuppal, seizes drugs worth Rs. 7.92 lakh
- Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Pledge To Cooperate Unitedly For Karnataka's Citizens' Wellbeing
- Supreme Court transfers petition on Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation to vacation bench
- Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy denies rumours on party switching, says he is with BJP
DK Shivakumar accepts AICC decision on Karnataka CM, while his brother expresses dissatisfaction.
Highlights
New Delhi: Though for the present DK Shiv Kumar has accepted the decision of AICC to appoint Siddiramaiah as Karnataka CM, State party President D.K....
New Delhi: Though for the present DK Shiv Kumar has accepted the decision of AICC to appoint Siddiramaiah as Karnataka CM, State party President D.K. Shivakumar's brother and MP from Bengaluru Rural, D.K. Suresh said he was "not fully happy" with the turn of events.
Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Suresh stated that in the interest of Karnataka and the commitments and promises made to the Kannada people, Shivakumar has to accept the party's decision.
"As a party we want to fulfil the promises made. In the future, let's see, there is a long way to go. I wished that my brother would become the Chief Minister, but it didn't happen. We will wait and see," he stated
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS