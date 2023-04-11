DKS predicts landslide exit of leaders from BJP

Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar the KPCC president has stated that more top leaders of the BJP will come back from Delhi with broken hearts. "We have already cleared 175 seats recently and the rest of them will also follow soon, they (BJP) have not even cleared even one seat. There are many BJP leaders who have already sent love letters to the leaders, many more are going to follow suit. He analysed the current situation speaking to the press persons outside his residence on Tuesday morning.

When asked if Lakshman Savadi would join Congress party Shivakumar told in his own rustic way that "I do not have any information on him or his political career, he is a leader of his own standing, there were many people who have knocked the doors of INC in the recent past, some of them are from Hirekeruru, Haveri and Shivamogga, there were even talks that V Somanna was also one of them, but they are all just canards some people were spreading. All of them are my friends and I have great regard for them.'

'I wish them well in their future course of politics. We do not have any more vacancy in INC for leaders, we must have vacant chairs to give the new leaders their due respect and places, right? KS Eshwarappa has resigned from politics, what is your take on that when asked Shivakumar said KS Eshwarappa had this in mind, I have spoken to him on the floor of the assembly recently, and I wish him all the best, he has served the state very well.'

On the issue of HD Kumaraswamy'sstatement that Bhavani Revanna will lose if she contests in Hassan, DKS said 'It is the internal matter of that party I will not comment on that, but th at party is our opponent in politics, I have nothing to say about the internal matters of their family.