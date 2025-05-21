Live
Doctor Caught Taking Bribe for Autopsy Report in Shivamogga
Shivamogga: A government doctor in Shivamogga district was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in exchange for an autopsy report.
According to officials, Dr Gopal G Harigi, posted at the Shikaripura Taluk Hospital, had allegedly demanded ₹20,000 to issue a post-mortem report. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by Sunil, a resident of Kappanahalli village in Shikaripura taluk, with the Lokayukta police.
Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta officials laid a trap and caught the doctor while he was accepting half the demanded amount in his office on Tuesday.
The complaint stemmed from the death of Satish Manchi, brother-in-law of the complainant’s friend, Rakesh. The doctor had allegedly delayed issuing the autopsy report unless the bribe was paid.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Shivamogga Lokayukta SP Manjunath Chaudhary. Police Inspector Gururaj led the investigation, and the accused is currently being interrogated.
The trap team included Inspector Veerabasayya Kusalapur and staff members Yogesh, Manjunath, Surendra, Channesh, Devaraj, Prakash, and Adarsh.(eom)