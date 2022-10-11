Doctor From New York Joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Dr Sneha Reddy has lived in New York for the past 20 years and is a doctor by profession. She was inspired to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite not being politically active because she believed that the nation was losing its quiet and harmony. Dr. Sneha Reddy, a native of Bengaluru, added that she has decided to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra as soon as she learned about it through the media. She now walks every day, making new friends and learning a lot about the nation.



While speaking, Dr. Reddy, 50 years old stated that even though she lived in far-off New York. She kept a careful eye on what is happening in India, especially Karnataka. She expressed that it was heartbreaking to see how quickly the country's long-standing peace and tranquilly were vanishing.

She made the decision to walk for the country at this time. She flew into India and set off on foot from Kanyakumari. She will stay until the very end and take part in the pilgrimage to Kashmir. Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu residents have all expressed positive reactions to Rahul's Yatra. She remarked that the society will change as a result of this.

Every morning at 6:30, she sets out on her trek and engages with participants, including adults and kids. She has made the decision to visit Kashmir. To guarantee that everything will go back to normal in the nation and she walked 20 kilometres every day. She continued that she us happy that she took part in the yatra.

She claimed that the country's average citizen is dissatisfied and that the healthcare system falls short of expectations. She emphasised that the government ought to offer better healthcare. Dr. Reddy stated that before she connected with Rahul Gandhi, she had a different opinion of him, but that opinion has since evolved. She remarked that he is a fantastic leader who is in good health and can guide the nation toward equality.